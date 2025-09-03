Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $89,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,557,336.95. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

