Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 293,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.04. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.