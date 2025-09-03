CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mirova increased its position in CyberArk Software by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $453.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $254.43 and a 12 month high of $457.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.