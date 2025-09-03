Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Donaldson by 113.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

View Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.