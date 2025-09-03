DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in DoorDash by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DoorDash by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,518,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,556,704.93. The trade was a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 901,361 shares of company stock worth $218,575,187. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DASH stock opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.27. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.32 and a fifty-two week high of $278.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

