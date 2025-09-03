ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Stake Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.25.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

