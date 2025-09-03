Evolus, Inc. $EOLS Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 497.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,767 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Evolus were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Evolus by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Evolus Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EOLS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $485.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.07. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brady Stewart acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,449.78. This represents a 51.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G. White III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 50,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,072.10. The trade was a 65.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,764. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

