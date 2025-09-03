Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Flowers Foods by 617.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE FLO opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 95.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.