Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,661,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,637 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 27,114,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 922,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genworth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $750,004.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 794,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,388.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

