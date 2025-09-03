Haemonetics Corporation $HAE Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 3,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 19.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Haemonetics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE HAE opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.