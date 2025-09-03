Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. $NOAH

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Noah alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 1,066.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 76,710 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Noah Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90. Noah Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1572 per share. This represents a yield of 830.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Noah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Noah

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.