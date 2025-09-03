Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $368,000 Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,717,000 after buying an additional 339,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

