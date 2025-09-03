Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 764,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MODG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi acquired 384,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,056.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 768,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,439.36. The trade was a 100.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 784,399 shares of company stock worth $5,139,674. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.