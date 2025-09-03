Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,641,000 after buying an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after buying an additional 75,192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SiTime by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after buying an additional 82,017 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 27,559.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after buying an additional 260,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SiTime by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,498,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $232.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.91. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $268.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 2.18.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.The firm had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.33.

In related news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $228,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,813,520. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,763 shares in the company, valued at $102,074,045. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,539 shares of company stock worth $3,751,940. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

