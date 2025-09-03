Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,084.60. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,375. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,491 shares of company stock worth $870,211 over the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

