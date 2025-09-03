Intapp, Inc. $INTA Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 283,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,100,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,634,000 after buying an additional 120,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intapp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Intapp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 648,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intapp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,312,000 after purchasing an additional 189,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 19,515 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $837,974.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,598,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,411,398.50. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 5,425 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $228,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,395.32. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,649 shares of company stock worth $4,224,079. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTA opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

