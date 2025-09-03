Interface, Inc. $TILE Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Interface were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 71,476 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $673,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,610.85. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,462.24. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,497 shares of company stock worth $2,839,573 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.11. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

