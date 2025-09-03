Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $232.85 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $240.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average of $213.15.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
