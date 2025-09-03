Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.