Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 342.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

