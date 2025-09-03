Jump Financial LLC Acquires 14,800 Shares of Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR $YALA

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 214,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 156,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 100,872 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th.

Yalla Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.80. Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.29.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Yalla Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

