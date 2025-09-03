Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5,662.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERII. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,189.60. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $75,256.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 100,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,687.05. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $710,656. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $762.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

