Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,455 Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

