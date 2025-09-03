Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Valvoline $VVV

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,748,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 653.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,147,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 994,988 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,985,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 144.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,224,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after purchasing an additional 723,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

VVV stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $43.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

