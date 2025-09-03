Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,093 Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 143.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

