Jump Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $307.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $301.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

