Jump Financial LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after buying an additional 71,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 2,275.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after buying an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $198,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,825.04. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKY opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. Champion Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

