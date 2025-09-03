Jump Financial LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,064 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $149.36 and a 1-year high of $261.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.