Jump Financial LLC Invests $354,000 in Global Industrial Company $GIC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIC. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 559.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 494,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 419,672 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 82.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 401,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 180,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 54.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,479 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Global Industrial Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.81 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 22.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

