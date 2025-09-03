Jump Financial LLC Invests $363,000 in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,491,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,091,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,667 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 597,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 118,674 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. This trade represents a 30.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.