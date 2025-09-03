Jump Financial LLC Invests $385,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,284,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 750,656 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jones Trading upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rithm Capital

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.