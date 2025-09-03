Jump Financial LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after buying an additional 1,628,577 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,887,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,504,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,263,000 after buying an additional 411,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $24,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.65, a PEG ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 8,247 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $658,605.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,898.50. The trade was a 91.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $3,894,949.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,977,920.58. This represents a 28.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 580,379 shares of company stock valued at $49,319,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Z

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.