Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Home $INVH

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $40,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.