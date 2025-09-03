Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Oportun Financial Corporation $OPRT

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 54.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $2,728,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $820,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 114.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 336,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $278.14 million, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

