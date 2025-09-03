Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,084 Shares of Electromed, Inc. $ELMD

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Electromed worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELMD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Electromed by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Electromed by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Electromed by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.54. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

ELMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Electromed from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $36.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

