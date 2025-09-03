Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $319.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $326.62.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,679 shares of company stock worth $5,916,595 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

