Jump Financial LLC Sells 247 Shares of City Holding Company $CHCO

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in City were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in City by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in City by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of City by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. City Holding Company has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

In other City news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at $922,269.22. This trade represents a 26.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,949.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 305 shares of company stock valued at $38,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

