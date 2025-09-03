Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,509 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE NSC opened at $278.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $291.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

