Kadant Inc $KAI Shares Bought by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Kadant by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $317.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $281.30 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Kadant’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

