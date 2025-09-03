KB Home $KBH Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,917 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 102.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 492,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

