Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,226 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

