M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,282,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,489,000 after purchasing an additional 118,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 314,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 77.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 229,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Price Performance
Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.