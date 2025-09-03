M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,282,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,489,000 after purchasing an additional 118,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 314,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 77.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 229,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.66.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

