Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,557.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $358,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 412,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885,676.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,708,433 shares in the company, valued at $250,727,155.13. The trade was a 12.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

