Match Group Inc. $MTCH Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $203,796.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Match Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

