Matson, Inc. $MATX Position Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matson by 30.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matson by 676.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 112.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

