MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $597,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,437,760.36. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,443.84. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,612,680 over the last ninety days. 7.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

AKRO stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of -0.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

