MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 186.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

