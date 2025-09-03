MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

NYSE:CRL opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

