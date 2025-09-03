MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. $NPO

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Enpro worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Enpro alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 94.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter worth $115,000. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,287.32. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NPO

Enpro Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:NPO opened at $215.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $231.94.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.83 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.