MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Quincy Lee Miller acquired 13,706 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $233,961.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $233,961.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.74%.
Eastern Bankshares Profile
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.
See Also
